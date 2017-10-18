Horticulture club leads century-old legacy

The horticulture club’s legacy is one that spans over a century.

Established in 1910, a crucial part of the club’s legacy is the wide variety of plant-related activities that allow students to express their love for plants through hands-on activities such as creating terrariums and bonsai.

Not only are most of the activities free, but they are also open to all students throughout the year who want to become members.

“The horticulture club revolves around ornamental plants, native plants, food crops and art forms using plants,” Sarah Kania, president of horticulture club and senior in ACES said.

Kania said most of the activities involve “creating something, or you’re tasting something.”

One of the club’s largest events is the annual flower show over Moms Weekend which is open to the public.

Over the months leading up to the show, thousands of plants are grown in the Stock Pavilion and then arranged into unique gardens that represent the show’s theme for that particular year. Club members often spend 60-100 hours together during the flower show week in preparation.

This year will be the club’s 63rd flower show.

Celeste Jackson, flower show chair and senior in ACES, said the best part of the show is seeing the end result and how everyone’s hard work pays off.

Perhaps the most unique part, for Chloe Smith, treasurer and fifth-year senior double majoring in ACES and LAS, is the variety of students it brings together that share a common interest in plants.

“It is so incredible to see your hard work transformed into something so beautiful and widely praised,” Smith said. “Designing a garden for flower show is such a unique experience that you will probably never get the opportunity to have again.”

Smith said one of the cool things about the show and the club is that anyone can design a garden, regardless of major. In the past, she said that they have had students in a range of majors from finance, art, engineering and theater working on the show.

All students are strongly encouraged to attend other activities as well to learn more about plants and expand upon their love for plants alongside others.

“It’s interesting to see how people are tied to plants whether it’s just liking plants or through gardening,” Kania said. “It’s nice to have a wide range of students participating.”

This fall, horticulture club has a variety of activities planned, including everything from an exotic fruit tasting to a wreath-making lab. On Wednesday, the club is hosting a pumpkin carving at the Plant Sciences Lab at 6 p.m. Students are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Through the different activities the club offers, students not only make lasting friendships but also learn valuable skills that can be applied later in life.

“The club has taught me how to be accountable to other members and work with a team of people,” Jackson said.“The whole executive board puts in a lot of effort to make the events successful, and we all have to help each other out and make sure that we’re communicating well with one another.”

The members’ hard work and dedication are what maintains the club’s legacy year after year.

Not only do they play a vital role in members’ college experiences, but they also play a vital role in growth in the college of ACES and agricultural sciences.

“I think it has brought awareness to the agricultural part of the school which sometimes can be forgotten by some students,” Kania said. “I also think it’s a really good foundation in the school’s history since it’s been going on so long and has evolved to a club that a variety of students enjoy.”

For some, horticulture club inspires them to learn more about horticulture and even pursue a career related to it in the future.

After being a member of horticulture club for four years, Smith stayed an extra year to pursue a second major in horticulture because of her experiences.

“Joining this club has changed my life, and I honestly couldn’t imagine where I would be without it,” Smith said. “I have met some of my best friends in this club and have some of my fondest memories of college from things regarding horticulture club.”

