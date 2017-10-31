California sends many out-of-state students to Univeristy

When Iris Huang was in high school, she couldn’t point out Illinois on a map because California was the only home she had ever known. She didn’t imagine that one day she would be more than 2,000 miles away, attending the University.

The University draws a wide variety of students, many are from Illinois. According to the Division of Management Information, 1,011 undergraduates have a permanent home address in California. This number is more than any other state represented at the University besides Illinois.

For Huang, freshman in Business, the most appealing part of the University is its highly ranked accounting program. According to the U.S. News and World Report in 2016, the University’s accounting program is ranked second, regarded as a highly competitive program.

Huang found the University after doing some research and picking her major. She said it was her first choice of school.

“Even though California schools were cheaper and closer to home, the reason why I chose UIUC over the other schools was because of the accounting program, which many of the California schools did not have,” Huang said. “Also, I have to experience something different.”

After doing more research about the University and connecting with some family friends, Huang realized she actually had many connections to the University, which seemed to decrease the distance between the two states.

Before committing, Huang shadowed a James Scholar student during a campus visit. She said each university gives off a different vibe. This visit helped Huang gain a deeper sense of the social community and experience the academic environment.

Sarah Gale, freshman in ACES, originally applied to the University because it was her uncle’s alma mater, but ultimately it was her major that made her commit.

“California schools didn’t have my major, so it wouldn’t have been a good fit for me anyways,” Gale said. “Once I found out about (how) my major is here and about the honors community, I picked Illinois out of all of the other schools.”

Gale also chose the University so she could move away from home and experience something new.

Doris Zhao, a freshman in DGS, applied to the University for its diversity of prestigious academic programs. Since Zhao is currently undecided, DGS allows her to freely explore other interests before committing to a major.

“Our accounting major ranks high and that’s my major of interest,” Zhao said. “I will apply for transferring to the College of Business this spring.”

Although it may seem the University is isolated in contrast to California cities, many Californian students appreciate the solitude as a chance to focus on their own personal goals. It provides a retreat to develop meaningful relationships without the rush of a busy city and lifestyle.

“Coming to UIUC wasn’t in my original plan, but I feel fortunate to be able to make some of my best friends here,” Zhao said. “I think people in California tend to party more and study less hard. People here can party hard and study hard at the same time, which is very impressive to me, and not every school has a cornfield.”

Being far away from home also means being more responsible and independent.

For Huang, it helped her learn to manage her time better and also find a new side of her social identity.

“It made me step out of my comfort zone and try and find people; that’s how you make friends,” Huang said. “When I first came here, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to find my Asian squad. But eventually, after joining (the) Asian American Association at the University, I found my group of friends.”

However, being distant from family and friends can be a difficult transition.

Gale said although it is difficult not being able to go home on a three-day weekend like many in-state students, she feels fortunate that her family has been able to visit. She looks forward to spending Dad’s Weekend with them on campus.

For many freshmen from California, distance from home and location had little weight on their decisions. The University offers unique out-of-state experiences, such as four clear seasons of weather and the diversity of 40,000 students.

“I’m very used to being away from home. I went to a half-boarding elementary school, where I went home once a week, since the age of six,” Zhao said. “Then I went to high school in California by myself. I feel being at Illinois pushes me to accept diversity and be more outgoing. It’s much bigger compared to my high school.”

Ultimately, most Californian students find their niche at the University. Many students find study groups that keep them motivated and driven, experiences such as seeing a first snowfall and a community of friends they can fit in with.

“I haven’t missed home yet because I’m always around people. I’m always around my friends, and I’m always busy. This feels normal to me; location doesn’t matter,” Huang said. “It’s like a home away from home.”

