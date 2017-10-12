The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 12

Champaign

An aggravated battery was reported on the 200 block of Burr Oak Court around 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim was battered by the suspect, who was then arrested.

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 800 block of Chickory Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, the victim’s minivan window was broken and her purse was stolen from the front seat.

University

Identity theft was reported at Hopkins Hall, 1208 S. First St., around 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, unauthorized charges totaling around $41 were made on a lost debit card.

Criminal damage to property was reported at parking lot E-14, 1625 S. First St., Tuesday. According to the report, the unknown offender made scratches to the hood of the victim’s car, leaving the estimated cost of repairs to be $500.

Urbana

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Napleton’s Auto Park, 1111 Napleton Way, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the keys to a vehicle were taken by the offender who returned after business hours and stole the vehicle that matched the keys. Four sets of keys to other vehicles were also discovered missing.

Forgery was reported on the 1300 block of Brookstone Court around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim claimed an unknown offender forged her signature on a form without her knowledge or consent.

