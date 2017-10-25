The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 24

Champaign

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1100 block of North Market Street around 8 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unidentified suspect shot out the victim’s vehicle windows with an air gun.

A residential burglary was reported on the 600 block of South State Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victim’s apartment without consent and stole several items, including a cellular phone, a digital camera, a check, jewelry and two credit cards.

Disorderly conduct and public indecency was reported on the corner of Park Avenue and Randolph Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the suspect followed the victim and exposed his penis to her before leaving the scene.

University

A theft was reported at Allen Hall located at 1005 W. Gregory Drive in Urbana. According to the report, the student reported that between Oct. 15-19, cash had been stolen from her locked dorm room.

An arrest was made on the charges of possession and delivery of cannabis on the 900 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, police initially stopped the offender because they saw him acting suspiciously in an area with a high level of drug activity.

A state of Illinois notice to appear in court was issued Monday near Fourth and Green streets around 11 p.m. According to the report, a student resisted a police officer after being stopped for jaywalking.

Urbana

A theft was reported on the 300 block of Central Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown male forced entry into the victim’s car by braking the driver’s car window and stole the victim’s wallet from the vehicle.

A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cunningham Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the offender took items from the victim’s business without paying. The offender has been arrested and the items were found.

A burglary was reported on the 700 block of West Green Street around 3 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without permission and stole a purse as well as its contents.

