Homecoming Parade to close streets

The University’s annual Homecoming Parade today will be accompanied by street and intersection closures across campus.

Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., the following streets and intersections will be closed. MTD routes will be modified and there may be delays. Parking lot E3, next to the Main Library, will not be accessible and entry or exit will not be allowed.

The following streets will be closed:

Sixth Street from Peabody Drive to Armory Avenue

Armory Avenue from Sixth Street to Wright Street

Wright Street from Armory Avenue to Green Street

Green Street from Wright Street to Mathews Avenue

Mathews Avenue from Green Street to Nevada Street

The following intersections will be closed:

Sixth Street and Lorado Taft Drive

Sixth Street and Gregory Drive

Sixth Street and Armory Avenue

Armory Avenue and Wright Street

Wright and Chalmers streets

Wright and Daniel streets

Wright and John streets

Wright and Green streets

Green Street and Mathews Avenue

Mathews Avenue and Oregon Street

Mathews Avenue and Nevada Street

At 7 p.m. tonight, all streets and intersections will reopen and buses will resume their regular routes.

Although some students will find their routes affected by the parade, some students are not very concerned about the closures.

Ellen Davis, senior in LAS, said although she does not intend to view the parade and does not believe her route will be altered because of closures, she knows other students who will be affected.

“I’m not necessarily worried about my schedule, but I have friends who are. They drive cars and I know they need to accommodate for that fact,” Davis said.

Sydni Wilson, senior in Media, said she is also not planning to watch the parade. She said she does not have classes on Friday, so the closures should not affect her schedule. However, due to the location of her residence she said she has become very good at navigating around closures.

“I live on Green Street, so I have already been experiencing streets being closed since the beginning of the year. I know how to navigate around it,” Wilson said.

