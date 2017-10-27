Homecoming Parade to close streets
October 27, 2017
The University’s annual Homecoming Parade today will be accompanied by street and intersection closures across campus.
Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., the following streets and intersections will be closed. MTD routes will be modified and there may be delays. Parking lot E3, next to the Main Library, will not be accessible and entry or exit will not be allowed.
The following streets will be closed:
- Sixth Street from Peabody Drive to Armory Avenue
- Armory Avenue from Sixth Street to Wright Street
- Wright Street from Armory Avenue to Green Street
- Green Street from Wright Street to Mathews Avenue
- Mathews Avenue from Green Street to Nevada Street
The following intersections will be closed:
- Sixth Street and Lorado Taft Drive
- Sixth Street and Gregory Drive
- Sixth Street and Armory Avenue
- Armory Avenue and Wright Street
- Wright and Chalmers streets
- Wright and Daniel streets
- Wright and John streets
- Wright and Green streets
- Green Street and Mathews Avenue
- Mathews Avenue and Oregon Street
- Mathews Avenue and Nevada Street
At 7 p.m. tonight, all streets and intersections will reopen and buses will resume their regular routes.
Although some students will find their routes affected by the parade, some students are not very concerned about the closures.
Ellen Davis, senior in LAS, said although she does not intend to view the parade and does not believe her route will be altered because of closures, she knows other students who will be affected.
“I’m not necessarily worried about my schedule, but I have friends who are. They drive cars and I know they need to accommodate for that fact,” Davis said.
Sydni Wilson, senior in Media, said she is also not planning to watch the parade. She said she does not have classes on Friday, so the closures should not affect her schedule. However, due to the location of her residence she said she has become very good at navigating around closures.
“I live on Green Street, so I have already been experiencing streets being closed since the beginning of the year. I know how to navigate around it,” Wilson said.
