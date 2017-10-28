The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 26

Champaign

Theft was reported on the 2000 block of North Mattis Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the subject was using power from the laundry room in the apartment and had a city warrant.

Theft was reported at Murphy USA, 2602 N. Prospect Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim left her wallet on the counter and it was stolen.

University

Retail theft was reported at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St. in Champaign, around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, a student attempted to leave without paying for two textbooks with a total retail value of $13.75.

Urbana

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, unknown offenders took delivery food without paying the driver.

Assault and disorderly conduct were reported at Circle K on the 800 block of West Green Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender was inside the business and made threats to kill and/or do great bodily harm to the victim.

