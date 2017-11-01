The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 31

Champaign

Disorderly conduct was reported on the 2100 block of West White Street around 2 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown male is suspected of walking into an empty apartment and ejaculating into condoms.

An attempt of burglary from a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property were reported on the 300 block of West Green Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown offender broke a window on the victim’s vehicle and entered it during the weekend. The The victim observed other cars in the area with similar damage.

Domestic battery was reported on the 100 block of East Green Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, a verbal argument became physical when the boyfriend hit the girlfriend. In self-defense, the girlfriend pepper sprayed the boyfriend.

University

A man reported being shoved on the 1400 block of West Green Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the incident occurred during a demonstration. A woman reported Monday that she was also shoved around the same time during the demonstration.

Theft was reported at the Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, an unknown offender stole two University-owned tickets to a private suite for an Illinois football game while they were left unattended. The victim’s hat and personally owned tickets were also stolen.

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2300 block of South First Street around 7 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the victim’s parked vehicle was damaged.

Urbana

A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the victim and offender are roommates and were involved in a verbal argument. They agreed to separate in the home for the evening.

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim went to an apartment and went outside. When she returned to the apartment, her property was taken by an unknown person.

