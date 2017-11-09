Sexual misconduct prompts campuswide safety notice

Close The University of Illinois police on campus. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang The University of Illinois police on campus.

Sexual misconduct was reported by a Campus Security Authority on behalf of a student Wednesday. According to the report, the student was touched inappropriately Sept. 20 at a University residence hall.

The alleged offender, who is also a University student, has been named in two previously reported instances of inappropriate behavior, as well as directing sexual comments toward other people. These two instances did not meet the state’s legal definition of sexual abuse.

The alleged offender had been jailed in Will County, Illinois, for an unrelated incident, but has recently been released and is expected to return to campus.

The alleged offender cannot be named at this time since he has not been charged with a crime related to these offenses.

[email protected]