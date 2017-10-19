The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871

The Daily Illini

ISG supports DACA students through passing a resolution

Students+rest+and+study+in+La+Casa+Cultural+Latina+on+March+2016.+
Students rest and study in La Casa Cultural Latina on March 2016.

Students rest and study in La Casa Cultural Latina on March 2016.

The Daily Illini File Photo

The Daily Illini File Photo

Students rest and study in La Casa Cultural Latina on March 2016.

By Cori Lippert, Staff Writer
October 19, 2017
Filed under Administration, News

The fate of undocumented students all over the U.S. is uncertain, but the Illinois Student Government  says it wants to provide support in any way it can.

ISG and the executive department said they wanted to focus on many different levels when dealing with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals: student, administration, state and federal levels said Chief of Staff Spencer Haydary, senior in LAS.

“We focused on calling upon the administration to do several different initiatives, and we also tried to get some undocumented ally training for student government members,” Haydary said. “(We) pressured the UIUC administration to provide mental health resources for DACA recipients. Their lives are in jeopardy at this point. They are uncertain of what the future is going to be.”

Speaker of the Senate Sam LeRoy, senior in Business, said the resolution discussed if ISG should pursue financial aid for students affected and provide support to La Casa Cultural Latina in helping these students.

La Casa is holding ally training sessions for faculty and staff on how to help students affected by DACA. La Casa has opened up the fall training session to ISG members for them to better understand how to help undocumented students, said Haydary and LeRoy.

Rahul Raju, senior in Engineering, was one of the sponsors of the resolution and is continuing to stay involved while the executive branch executes the bill.

“(The DACA repeal) caused a lot of real genuine anxiety issues and raised a lot of genuine concerns among the people who are affected,” Raju said. “I think it highlights just how powerful the stroke of a pen can be and how much that can mean to a lot of people.”

At the state level, ISG is calling Illinois state representatives to support Student Access Bill. This will allow undocumented students to apply for financial aid, said Haydary.

At the federal level, ISG said they call upon Illinois representatives to support the Bridge Act to help undocumented students receive the education they deserve.

The Bridge Act allows people who received work authorization and temporary relief for deportation through DACA to remain in the U.S., according to the National Immigration Law Center website.

Haydary said there is a strong collaboration within the senate itself and with the students to support the resolution. He said he believes this is a landmark piece of legislation and is very happy with how it turned out.

LeRoy said he is excited that ISG is pushing this response through.

“I just hope that we can be a model for this country to follow and recognizing that where a person is born does not decide their aptitude,” LeRoy said. “It does not decide how good of a community steward they are, and it should not determine what kind of educational experience they should or should not be able to have.”

The senate wants to help not only current students, but future students as well, LeRoy said.

“We want to make sure that students that are enrolled in this University can continue to have the full educational and social experience everyone should be able to enjoy here,” LeRoy said.

Raju said the senate is backing and providing support for the students that are affected by the repeal of DACA, and those students affected are leading the effort.

“It was really the undocumented students who pushed the effort through; they are the leading edge of the effort,” Raju said.

[email protected]

2 Comments

  • tyler cooper

    What the taxpayers have paid
    because of illegal immigration is the real crime.What I find most
    interesting is the all out BLITZ by the Democrats, MSM, every faculty
    member at any university in the country fighting to the death for
    illegal aliens? they put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers.” and no
    one seem to wonder why? future voters? can you imagine the Democrats
    ever being this interested or motivated in issues involving citizens!
    There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000
    jobs American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for.

    The
    MSM and Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand are not
    taking jobs Americans want (we’ve heard that lie for many years now.)
    This is another falsehood told to the American people. Democrats have
    actually changed the language. It’s not illegal alien its “Immigrant.”
    (like the lie there just ‘Kids”) there not all picking strawberries they
    take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through
    college.Why must the citizens of our country have competition for jobs,
    education in their own country from foreign nationals? Now Democrats and
    illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are
    buying homes, paying taxes.

    • tyler cooper

      The GOAL, motivation
      (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the American
      citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes and
      paying taxes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this
      country to support, educate citizens from other country’s.Deportation
      will save jobs and decrease the expense of illegal aliens.

      Some” of the costs associated with illegal immigration.

      *The
      cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it
      costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student.

      *Now
      city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer
      dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal
      aliens being deported.

      *2012 illegal aliens sent
      home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This
      is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.

      *30%
      percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not
      include local jails and State Prisons. At 21,000 per year expense per
      inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.

      *$3Million
      Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3
      MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.

      *$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.