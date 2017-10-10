Police Blotter for Oct. 9

Champaign

Two arrests were made on charges of retail theft and illegal possession of liquor by a minor at Walmart on 2610 N. Prospect Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the two 20-year-old male arrestees concealed liquor in a tote and did not pay for it.

Domestic battery was reported on the 1500 block of Grandview Dr. around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender fled the scene after battering his girlfriend in a vehicle.

An arrest was made on charges of trespassing at The Red Lion, 211 E. Green St., around 1 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the 21-year-old male was arrested for jumping the fence to enter the bar.

University

An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear in court for soliciting without a permit on the 2100 block of Hazelwood Dr. around 9 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the police were initially called to investigate a group of five people, including the offender, who were soliciting on behalf of an energy company.

Fraudulent charges were reported Thursday. According to the report, a University student reported that someone had made fraudulent charges totaling $4,218.77 to two of his credit cards between February and August.

Two arrests were made on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and an outstanding city of Champaign warrant near the intersection of Kirby Ave. and Neil St. around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, the first offender’s vehicle was initially stopped because it kept drifting out of its lane, and the passenger had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.

Urbana

Deceptive practices were reported on the 800 block of Oregon St. around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender created a debit in the amount of $1785.55 from the victim’s savings account without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Kerr Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s vehicle and removed contents from the inside.

A theft was reported on the 400 block of Colorado Ave. around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole the victim’s extension ladder which was lying outside next to the victim’s garage.

