Other things to do if your dad doesn’t like football

The Daily Illini File Photo Photograph of the corner of Green and Wright streets.

Hanging out with the people you love is something anybody can get behind. It’s not hard to look forward to the big football game when everyone knows they will have a good time. But as Dads Weekend approaches, some people might start asking, “What if my dad doesn’t like football?”

It’s a good question, but, thankfully, there are also plenty of good answers. If your dad decides to come down for the weekend, then he’s not there for a game of football in the first place — he is there to spend quality time with his kid.

Getting a meal

The University isn’t lacking in culinary options. A walk down Green Street has something for almost anybody. Everybody loves to eat delicious food, so grab a meal and catch up. The point is to relax and enjoy the time with your dad, so why not take an hour or two to talk over good food? If you’re in University Housing, you can even take him to your dining hall for a meal for between eight and 13 Café Credits, depending on the time of day.

Walking around

If he has come down this weekend, he’s probably looking to see how life is where you live. Unless he’s an alumnus, your dad is probably down here exclusively to see what your college life is like. You can solve his curiosity while bonding if you take him through the steps of your life at the University. If he hasn’t already seen the Main Quad or some of the buildings you frequent, showing him around is a great way to chat while he’s here.



Getting a drink

This could mean knocking back a beer or sipping a coffee. If you don’t want to (or can’t) drink alcohol, then you can still get a coffee or tea. My favorite spot to grab coffee is Latté Da, the cafe in Lincoln Hall. Pick your favorite venue and take him there to enjoy it.

At the end of the day, all that really matters is you get to spend a little bit of quality time with your dad. If he isn’t the kind of person who likes football, that’s fine; there are plenty of other things to do. He’s here to share in your life, so there’s no reason to fret that you might not find something to do. All you need to do is find a middle ground where you can both be yourselves, and enjoy the quality time this weekend.

Yoav is a junior in LAS.

