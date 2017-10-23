Dos and don’ts of Homecoming Week

Close The Illini Union hosts several Homecoming activities this year.

The Illini Union hosts several Homecoming activities this year.

During the week of Oct. 22 to 28, both alumni and current students will come together to celebrate the 2017 Homecoming Week. This week is full of events for Illini fans all over the country and is often the time for families to visit students on campus to enjoy a weekend filled with activities.

Do stay up-to-date on all of the Homecoming Week activities.

Whether it’s your first Homecoming or your fourth, there are very special events happening around campus. Homecoming isn’t just about football. There are plenty of activities to keep yourself entertained.

Don’t forget to check out the 2017 Homecoming Court.

Each year, seniors apply to be on Homecoming Court by submitting an application and going through an interviewing process. Twenty seniors are chosen to be on the court based off of “academic achievements, campus leadership and community involvement.” Be sure to look at each of the students’ bios to see if you recognize any names. Who knows? Maybe one day you’ll be on Homecoming Court too.

Do grab free lunch on the Quad.

Grab some friends, a picnic blanket and some of your favorite foods for a meal on the Quad. No time to meal prep? Simply head over to the Union at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, where the Illini Union Board will offer free lunch for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t forget to dress for Illinois Spirit Day.

Wednesday is Illinois Spirit Day. On this day, students dress up in as much orange and blue as they can to show their school spirit. If you’re looking for more Illini clothing, be sure to check out the Illini Union Bookstore, Gameday Spirit, Te Shirt or The Illini Shop.

Do head over to Anniversary Plaza for the Homecoming Comedy Show.

Comedian and actor, Marlon Wayans, will provide comedic entertainment on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. This event takes place at Anniversary Plaza (rain location is Illini Union Rooms ABC) and University students receive free admission with an i-card. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets.

Don’t forget to attend the annual Homecoming Pep Rally.

In true orange and blue spirit, head over to the Main Quad on Friday for performances by the Marching Illini, vocal groups on campus and speeches by notable Illini. There’s sure to be no absence of spark and spirit, getting into the Homecoming mood.

Do attend the Illinois Bands Homecoming Concert.

Take a seat in the Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts. This event takes place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and costs $10 per person, $7 for seniors and $4 for Illinois students and youth. The Marching Illini, Illinois Wind Symphony and Illinois Wind Orchestra will perform.

Do attend the stand-up performance by Trevor Noah.

Host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, will perform at the State Farm Center on Friday at 8 p.m. If you want to get a taste of his stand-up comedy, check out “Afraid of the Dark,” “You Laugh But It’s True” and “African American” on Netflix. Noah is sure to keep you laughing nonstop.

Don’t miss the Illinois vs. Wisconsin Homecoming game.

This is the main event of the week. The Illini football team will kick off at 11 a.m. in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Take a seat with friends in Block I as they cheer on the Illini for another victory. This is a perfect game to attend to support teams and experience true collegiate football atmosphere.

Do stay for Illini Football halftime.

You don’t want to miss this year’s homecoming halftime show featuring The Marching Illini and the Illinois Alumni Band. Following this joint performance by two ensembles will be a performance of the Three-In-One.

Don’t forget to attend the Marching Illini postgame concert.

Follow the Marching Illini after the game to the Education Building for this postgame tradition. This small performance will showcase a recap of many musical tunes heard during throughout the halftime performance and traditional music. Whether the football team wins or loses, this performance will be sure to leave you in a good mood after the game.

Kaolin is a graduate student in Media.

[email protected]