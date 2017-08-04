Illinois lands four-star defensive tackle

Four-star defensive tackle Calvin Avery announced his commitment to Illinois on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 310 pound Avery selected Illinois out of a final five that included TCU, Oklahoma, USC and Colorado. Avery also had offers from Texas Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Notre Dame, Florida State, Nebraska, Louisville, Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

The Texas native joins three-star offensive lineman Kievan Myers from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas to commit to the Illini.

The four-star commit is the 18th best defensive tackle in the nation, according to 247 Sports. He is also listed as the 25th best recruit in Texas.

Avery recorded 68 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season at Bishop Dunne.

After losing Chunky Clements, Dawuane Smoot, Hardy Nickerson and Carroll Phillips to graduation, Illinois is working to fill those defensive voids. Four-star freshman defensive tackle Kendrick Green committed to Illinois in February along with Jamal Woods and Deon Pate.

February commits Del’Shawn Phillips and Owen Carney also headline the defense for head coach Lovie Smith and defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson.

The Illini were ranked No. 11 in total defense last year, giving up 2,630 yards on the ground and 2,231 through the air. Illinois also gave up 405 yards per game.

Illinois begins its season Sept. 2 against Ball State at Memorial Stadium.

Editors Note: The original headline of this story referred to Avery as a defensive back. Avery plays defensive tackle. The Daily Illini regrets the error.

