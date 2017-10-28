Grading the Illinois Football’s 24-10 loss to Wisconsin

Close Illini safety Patrick Nelson makes a tackle during the Illini's 24-10 Homecoming loss to Wisconsin. Quentin Shaw

Editor’s note: The Daily Illini football writers graded each facet of the Illinois football team’s 24-10 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Illini offense, defense, special teams and coaching were graded.

Offense: D-

The Illini had every opportunity to make this game competitive, but once again the offense couldn’t get anything going. The Illini only scored 3 points through the first 3 quarters. The Illini quarterbacks, Jeff George Jr. and Cam Thomas, went a combined 9-for-31 for 152 passing yards on the game, and Thomas threw two interceptions. While Thomas had another solid game running the ball, the Illini running back were unable to find much room to run against Wisconsin’s solid front seven. The Badgers’ defensive line dominated the young Illini offensive line, sacking the quarterback five times and finishing with 9 tackles for losses.

Defense: B+

The Illini defense came to play against Wisconsin, and it kept the Illini in the game until the very end. The run defense was night-and-day better than they have been against Big Ten opposition thus far, holding Wisconsin’s potent rushing attack to 3.7 yards-per-carry. Del’Shawn Phillips returned at linebacker and Pat Nelson returned at safety, and the two made a huge impact, combining for 18 tackles on the day. Without any help from the offense, the defense managed to hold Wisconsin under 20 points through three quarters. Bennett Williams continued his impressive freshman campaign at safety, picking off Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook early in the second quarter.

Special Teams: C-

One of the biggest plays of the game came after Illinois stopped Wisconsin deep in its own territory. As the punt return team entered the field, it was called for an illegal substitution that give the Badgers a first down. Wisconsin would end up scoring on that drive to give it an early lead. It was a mistake that totally shifted the tone of the game. Blake Hayes continues to impress this season, as he pinned the Badgers three times within the 20 yardline. Chase McLaughlin went 1-2, missing a 48-yard field goal that didn’t reach the uprights. The punt and kicking return games did not make any game-changing plays, either. Not having a special teams playmaker has hurt the Illini this season with starting field position.

Coaching: C

Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson prepared his squad well for the rushing attacks it’s faced Saturday. Jonathan Taylor came into the game as the leading rusher in the Big Ten and has already set freshman records this season. The defense looked strong and ready to attack Taylor from the beginning of the game. Offensive Coordinator Garrick McGee went with the two-quarterback system again, that proved rather ineffective for the second-straight week. It’s nice to get Cam Thomas in the game and give him valuable reps, but the offense is really struggling. McGee and Smith will have to evaluate how to improve Thomas’ throwing because he is one of the fastest athletes in college football.