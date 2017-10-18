Estonian ambassador to visit University on Friday

Lauri Lepik, the Estonian ambassador to the U.S., will be speaking on Friday at the University.

His speech will address the “State of the European Union,” which will cover topics such as relations between the EU and the U.S., the current refugee situation in Europe, and updates on the United Kingdom’s process for leaving the EU.

This address will be the main event of the 16th annual European Union Day at the University.

Sebnem Ozkan, associate director and director of graduate studies at the European Union Center, said in an email that the address will help participants understand the importance of the relationship between EU the U.S.

“EU Day is a celebration of transatlantic relations and strives to promote a better understanding between the peoples of the United States and the European Union,” Ozkan said.

EU Day is open to public and will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the Levis Faculty Center.

The European Union Center, host of EU Day, also promotes scholarly research on the EU as a national resource center and strengthens curricula on the EU across campus, according to Ozkan. The center strives to deepen understanding between the peoples of the U.S. and the EU.

Guests expected at EU Day events include members of the Diplomatic Corps from Washington, D.C., members of the Consular Corps from Chicago, business leaders, state and local government officials, and faculty and students from various institutions across Illinois. William Bernhard, professor of political science and vice provost for academic affairs, will give the welcoming remarks.

“(EU Day) provides our citizens with the opportunity to learn about the importance of the European Union to the United States and its role in promoting international relations,” Ozkan said.

