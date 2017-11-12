Erin Carlson, Author of “I’ll Have What She’s Having: How Nora Ephron’s Three Iconic Films Saved the Romantic Comedy”

“To the Orange” is a new DI podcast with Illinois alums about their time on campus and how that time helped them get to where they are now.

In a wide-ranging interview, Erin Carlson discusses the Harvey Weinstein scandal, how she pushed for her dreams despite what her professors may have said, and her new book about the revitalizing of the romantic comedy.